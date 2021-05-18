Mike

Planet 57 Holdings

Mike
Mike
  • Save
Planet 57 Holdings graphic design icon typography branding vector illustration design adobe illustrator nave creative logo planet 57 holdings
Download color palette

My client asked me to create a logo that looked 'Star Trek' in nature so I went with some geometric shapes to tie that in, added some stars, a fun typeface, and bright colors. They loved it.

Mike
Mike

More by Mike

View profile
    • Like