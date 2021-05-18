Travelgram — Travel App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers 👋
Take a look at Travelgram, an app concept for travelers, inspired by Instagram. Users can create a photo report of the trip and share their impressions at each stage. We used flat and minimalist design (just like Instagram has).
On this screen, we are looking at Adam's trip summary — he's currently in the middle of his journey. You can see how many miles are left to the destination.
How do you like it? Let me know 🚀