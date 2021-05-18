Dibyansu Mohanty

Daily UI Challenge - 01 | Sign Up

Dibyansu Mohanty
Dibyansu Mohanty
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 01 | Sign Up dailyuichallenge daily typography ux ui
Download color palette

Gaaarden - The Flower Shop

My 1st time in a daily challenge. It was fun making this!

#dailyui #dailyuichallenge

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Dibyansu Mohanty
Dibyansu Mohanty

More by Dibyansu Mohanty

View profile
    • Like