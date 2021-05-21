Mikey Cattell

Life update 2021

Hi everyone,

🚨New post alert: https://michaelcattell.com/2021/05/07/life-update-2021.html

It's been a busy year for all, and one of change and growth for many, and I am no different - it's been tough, it's been different.

But, becoming a father of two is an incredible feeling and one that I doubt I'll lose the high from, it comes with its challenges (who needs sleep eh?) but one with incredible joys.

Oh, and I changed job 👀

Have a great day 👋

Posted on May 21, 2021
Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
