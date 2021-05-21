Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
🚨New post alert: https://michaelcattell.com/2021/05/07/life-update-2021.html
It's been a busy year for all, and one of change and growth for many, and I am no different - it's been tough, it's been different.
But, becoming a father of two is an incredible feeling and one that I doubt I'll lose the high from, it comes with its challenges (who needs sleep eh?) but one with incredible joys.
Oh, and I changed job 👀
Have a great day 👋