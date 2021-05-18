Mike

Vintage Soul Barn Logo

Mike
Mike
  • Save
Vintage Soul Barn Logo icon vector typography branding adobe illustrator vintage logo vintage graphic design design logo nave creative repurposed interior design vintage soul barn
Download color palette

Creating this logo for a client I was asked to pull together the appearance of vintage and repurposed to reflect the business model. The 'wings' to portray renewal.

Mike
Mike

More by Mike

View profile
    • Like