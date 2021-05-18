Ekaterina Savvateeva

Library application

Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva
  • Save
Library application library app library application book shop book store design book app app design app uiux figma ui library application
Download color palette

Hi friends! This is my new design for the offline library. Here you can order book delivery, book and pick it up yourself, or read it in the coworking space. I will be glad to see your fitbacks! And thanks for your attention!

Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva

More by Ekaterina Savvateeva

View profile
    • Like