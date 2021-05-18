Sehaj Sharma

WebScrapper

Sehaj Sharma
Sehaj Sharma
  • Save
WebScrapper discounts shopping website design web ui ux webdesign less price discount notification amazon website dailyui minimal branding illustration eccomerce
Download color palette

WebScrapper-a platform that will notify you about your favourite product at your expected price, by taking input as
1) Product link
2) Expected price
3) Email

please share your feedback.

Sehaj Sharma
Sehaj Sharma

More by Sehaj Sharma

View profile
    • Like