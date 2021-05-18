Everest Wordmark

While we've been busy staying focused on our client projects, we decided to soft launch our new brand. You might have already caught a glimpse of it on our social media – but there's lots more to come.

Stay tuned as we'll be revealing more of the new brand. To kick things off – here's an animation of our redesigned wordmark with a sneak peek of the brand guidelines.

