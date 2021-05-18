Ekaterina Savvateeva

Library app

Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva
  • Save
Library app book app application app design app uiux figma ui book shop book store book library
Download color palette

Hi friends! This is my new design for the offline library. Here you can order book delivery, book and pick it up yourself, or read it in the coworking space. I will be glad to see your fitbacks! And thanks for your attention!

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva

More by Ekaterina Savvateeva

View profile
    • Like