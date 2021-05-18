H2designs Creative

andalan script

Andalan Script is a delicate, flowing and vintage styled handwritten font. Not too thin and not too thick, balanced and varied, this font was designed to enhance the beauty of your projects.
Demo version:
https://pixelify.net/download/free-fonts/andalan-script/
Check the full version here
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/andalan-script/ref/819804/

