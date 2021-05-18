Dave Bullen

Yolk Eggs Branding & Identity

Yolk Eggs Branding & Identity type design wordmark logo branding typography design
Logo, branding & identity for a small, local farm with unbelievable fresh eggs. Yum!

Posted on May 18, 2021
