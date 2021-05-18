Ferrari 512 Update 4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ferrari is known around the world for its passionate and loyal fans, known as the 'Tifoso'. The color 'red' is also associated with this famous name as I discovered trying to recreate this particular shade. It proved to be the challenge on this illustration.