We are really excited to share lightGallery 2.0 with you today!

Website - http://lightgalleryjs.com/
ProductHunt - https://www.producthunt.com/posts/lightgallery-3

lightGallery is an open-source, JavaScript library for building beautiful image and video galleries for the web and mobile.

lightGallery is available for #reactjs, #vuejs, #angular, and #typescript .

It comes with plenty of features, such as Virtual slides, Animated thumbnails, Pinch to zoom, Youtube Vimeo Wistia and html5 videos Support, History plugin, 20+ animations, Social media sharing, Responsive images, Touch and mouse drag support, Modular architecture, Inline Gallery, Comment interface, Dynamic mode, FullScreen, Pagers, Rotate, flip options, autoplay and many more.

Any feedback or support is highly appreciated.

Posted on May 18, 2021
