We are really excited to share lightGallery 2.0 with you today!

Website - http://lightgalleryjs.com/

ProductHunt - https://www.producthunt.com/posts/lightgallery-3

lightGallery is an open-source, JavaScript library for building beautiful image and video galleries for the web and mobile.

lightGallery is available for #reactjs, #vuejs, #angular, and #typescript .

It comes with plenty of features, such as Virtual slides, Animated thumbnails, Pinch to zoom, Youtube Vimeo Wistia and html5 videos Support, History plugin, 20+ animations, Social media sharing, Responsive images, Touch and mouse drag support, Modular architecture, Inline Gallery, Comment interface, Dynamic mode, FullScreen, Pagers, Rotate, flip options, autoplay and many more.

