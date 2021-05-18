Trending designs to inspire you
Here’s a small piece of a brand refresh for Hopfields here in Austin to go along with the opening of their new location in Bouldin Creek. They'll be serving up some of the best French fare and craft beer in town, with even more big things coming from the new South First Street location.
The newly refined illustration keeps the spirit of the original Jean Luc character that Hopfields patrons have come to know and love, and pairs it with a refined type system, new type lockups and a fresh color palette.