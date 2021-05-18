Mike

Porsche917K Stg7

Porsche917K Stg7 design illustration nave creative motorsports vector porsche 917 adobe illustrator
After hours of research to collect historically accurate references, I begin by creating the setting or mood of each illustration. Once I have this established, I look at the focal parts of each car and add realism or details. Gloss or shine are tricky but necessary IMO.

