Zachary Wieland
Helms Workshop™

Hopfields

Zachary Wieland
Helms Workshop™
Zachary Wieland for Helms Workshop™
Hire Us
  • Save
Hopfields charachter restaurant hops logo design beer type austin texture rough vintage texas illustration
Download color palette

Here’s a small piece of a brand refresh for Hopfields here in Austin to go along with the opening of their new location in Bouldin Creek. They'll be serving up some of the best French fare and craft beer in town, with even more big things coming from the new South First Street location.
...
The newly refined illustration keeps the spirit of the original Jean Luc character that Hopfields patrons have come to know and love, and pairs it with a refined type system, new type lockups and a fresh color palette.

Helms Workshop™
Helms Workshop™
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Helms Workshop™

View profile
    • Like