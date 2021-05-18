Crypto Trading Website

In the meantime, it is no longer just daring private individuals who are buying coins - institutional investors have also discovered digital currencies for themselves. Many of them are putting their money into the two best-known cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Together, their market capitalization represents around 60 percent of all digital currencies. So it's no wonder that almost every trading center for cyber currencies has Bitcoin and Ethereum in its repertoire.

Even though they are actually available for purchase on every crypto platform, the differences between the trading venues are enormous. Some offer real Bitcoins, others ETPs of Bitcoin on a securities exchange, and still others rely on Bitcoin derivatives. However, a website where you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies quickly and easily, both as a private individual and as an institutional investor, is still missing.