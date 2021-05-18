Places to visit - application

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers!
These are designs I made for a traveling app with which you can choose new places to visit. The best part is that you can even create your own list with recommendations & places you like to share it with friends.
What do you think about app’s design concept?
Check out Fulcrum’s other cases here: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects
Made with love at Fulcrum ;)