Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fedor Makatera
Fulcrum Rocks

Places to visit - application

Fedor Makatera
Fulcrum Rocks
Fedor Makatera for Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Places to visit - application interface inspiration app mobile ui applicaiton design ux application figma
Places to visit - application interface inspiration app mobile ui applicaiton design ux application figma
Places to visit - application interface inspiration app mobile ui applicaiton design ux application figma
Download color palette
  1. Xenia_1.png
  2. Xenia_2.png
  3. Xenia_3.png

Hello dribbblers!

These are designs I made for a traveling app with which you can choose new places to visit. The best part is that you can even create your own list with recommendations & places you like to share it with friends.
What do you think about app’s design concept?
Check out Fulcrum’s other cases here: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects

Made with love at Fulcrum ;)

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Design Agency That Covers Full Product Development
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like