Olga Plut

Dashboard

Olga Plut
Olga Plut
  • Save
Dashboard dashbord redesign sales redesign sales dashboad
Download color palette

Hello, dribblers!
This is my latest dashboard redesign for sales training. The main challenge was to incorporate the brand color - red, into the dashboard. This was the main client's desire.
How do you think did I succeed in this challenge or no? Feel free to comment and hit the "L" )

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Olga Plut
Olga Plut

More by Olga Plut

View profile
    • Like