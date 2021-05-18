Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raghib Ali

iOS App for Book Reader

Raghib Ali
Raghib Ali
iOS App for Book Reader design ux uxdesign uidesign uiux ui minimal typogaphy branding landing page design app ios application book reader app book reader ios app design ios signin page product design ios apps ios app ios
Hi Guys,

This is my Exploration for iOS Mobile Book Reader App..

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Show some love by pressing L.

Thankyou !!

Raghib Ali
Raghib Ali

