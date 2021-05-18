Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Priyank Shah

Login Screen Explorations - Bloodl

Login Screen Explorations - Bloodl splash signup screen signup form sign up page login design login screen login form login page sign up form signup page signupform sign up sign in apple facebook google authenticate signup authentication login
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
Here are some of the explorations for authentication screens. Made them in 100% auto-layout and responsive layout. I tried to bring a more professional approach and align with the industry standards as well.

Let me know your thoughts in the feedback section 👉

Priyank Shah
Priyank Shah

