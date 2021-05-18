Login Screen Explorations - Bloodl

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Here are some of the explorations for authentication screens. Made them in 100% auto-layout and responsive layout. I tried to bring a more professional approach and align with the industry standards as well.

Let me know your thoughts in the feedback section 👉

⭐️ I'm open to new freelance projects & opportunities! Contact me here👇

Portfolio Website

🔥 Learn more about design and business on my Instagram Profile