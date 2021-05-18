Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tablechief - Enable Digital Experience For Restaurants

Tablechief - Enable Digital Experience For Restaurants best dribble shot trend 2021 foodie product food and drink app ux ui userinterface user experience product design productdesign mobile app design mobile ui fast food fastfood food restaurants restaurant app food app
Hello Creative People 👋,
Tablechief is a digital platform that enables each and every restaurant digitally to give its customer a delightful experience through the mobile app. The restaurant can have its personalized customization through this app. Last year, I designed the whole experience of this mobile application. Let me know your opinion in the comments. Press "L" if you love it 🔥🔥.

✉️ Feel free to knock me for freelance projects.

Connect with me for more cool stuff: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Telegram

