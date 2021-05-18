Zilligen Design Studio

Players Union

A logo and custom typography for Players Union, a brand that provides promotional campaigns for amateur sports and high schools.

The arms raised in the air, derived from their previous logo, represents victory and success in sports and life.

Posted on May 18, 2021
An agile sports branding design boutique.

