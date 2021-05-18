Simple relax app

Trending designs to inspire you
This app will help to relax and keep your life quality.
In quarantine, a lot of people developed anxiety and others mentals problems, our life is based on our house, thinking about this situation, this app help you to take a quality of life and practice good exercises for your mind.
Check the complete project on:
https://www.behance.net/ullyfernandes 😉