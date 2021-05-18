Spotify Intelligent Radio Stations UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
With this UI design I wanted to take the idea of Spotify's Mixtape feature and expand on it. Users can create customized Daily Mixes, completed with news breaks or other podcasts - just like radio.
I think this would offer a great user experience, as it uses Spotify's excellent algorithm but gives the user a lot of choice at the same time.
What do you think?