Spotify Intelligent Radio Stations UI Concept

Spotify Intelligent Radio Stations UI Concept music app ui design app design ui
With this UI design I wanted to take the idea of Spotify's Mixtape feature and expand on it. Users can create customized Daily Mixes, completed with news breaks or other podcasts - just like radio.

I think this would offer a great user experience, as it uses Spotify's excellent algorithm but gives the user a lot of choice at the same time.

What do you think?

Posted on May 18, 2021
