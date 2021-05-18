Subrata Das

Owlba Robotics

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Owlba Robotics dribble branding design uxbranding uxdesign modern logo minimalist logo brand strategy marketing graphicdesign creative logo innovation technology robot owl logo iconic logo branding logo brand identity
Download color palette

Hello Creative, Here I am presenting a custom logo mark exploration for the Owlba. It is a Robotech brand they are focuses on remote control robot products. It is an experimental brand identity design. Based on the research of values, voice, style, and personality I have defined objectives for this project(Iconic, Bold, Minimal) then I had come to this abstract idea. This is an abstract owl and robot face with a robot antenna.

I will share later references for this logo concept that will be easier to understand how the idea came together.

Feel free to share your feedback or any thoughts?

Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like