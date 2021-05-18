Owlba Robotics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative, Here I am presenting a custom logo mark exploration for the Owlba. It is a Robotech brand they are focuses on remote control robot products. It is an experimental brand identity design. Based on the research of values, voice, style, and personality I have defined objectives for this project(Iconic, Bold, Minimal) then I had come to this abstract idea. This is an abstract owl and robot face with a robot antenna.
I will share later references for this logo concept that will be easier to understand how the idea came together.
Feel free to share your feedback or any thoughts?
Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das