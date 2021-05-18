Owlba Robotics

Hello Creative, Here I am presenting a custom logo mark exploration for the Owlba. It is a Robotech brand they are focuses on remote control robot products. It is an experimental brand identity design. Based on the research of values, voice, style, and personality I have defined objectives for this project(Iconic, Bold, Minimal) then I had come to this abstract idea. This is an abstract owl and robot face with a robot antenna.

I will share later references for this logo concept that will be easier to understand how the idea came together.

Feel free to share your feedback or any thoughts?

