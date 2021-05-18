Marciu's Barbearia | Branding

Nosso estúdio foi responsável por desenvolver a marca e identidade visual de Marciu's Barbearia. Uma marca simples e organizada com um conceito voltado à beleza, cuidado e bem-estar masculino. O isotipo possui uma simetria que é uma característica presente no universo da estética.

A semiótica de um rosto com traços claros e retos mostra toda a simetria que utilizamos para compor esse logotipo, buscando criar uma conexão com o cuidado e beleza masculina. A letra M clara em sua forma no logotipo completa a forma fechando o conceito da marca.

Por fim, desenvolvemos um logotipo simples, com bastante minimalismo e conceito gerando uma ótima composição. O que para o nosso cliente e o seu segmento foi de perfeita aceitação, a marca se encaixou em todos os pontos de contato com o público e gerando ótima presença visual em todas as peças gráficas.

Our studio was responsible for developing the brand and visual identity Marciu's Barber Shop. A simple and organized brand with a concept focused on beauty, care and male well-being. The isotype has a symmetry that is a characteristic present in the universe of aesthetics.

The semiotics of a face with clear and straight lines shows all the symmetry that we use to compose this logo, seeking to create a connection with male care and beauty. The letter M clear in its shape in the logo completes the shape closing the brand concept.

Finally, we developed a simple logo, with a lot of minimalism and concept, generating a great composition. What for our client and its segment was of perfect acceptance, the brand fit into all points of contact with the public and generating great visual presence in all graphic pieces.

Cliente/Client: Agência 2E

Estúdio/Studio: Digital RP