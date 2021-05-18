Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baab and Margie (travel buddies)

Baab and Margie (travel buddies)

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Baab and Margie (travel buddies) ux craft beer beach camera summer vacation travel package design beer label concept art frog bear hipster cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
Some characters for an upcoming upcoming package design I am working on. What a fun and unlikely couple.

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

    • Like