Dog Man

Dog Man comics fighter mutant hero dangerous monster dog characterdesign color illustration character
  1. 16.jpg
  2. 16_2.jpg
  3. 16_1.jpg

Remaking child drawings. Part 3.

This guy is from the good team. It seems that I liked him the most, as I hung as many weapons on him in childhood as it doesn’t fit now 😅

Please welcome – the Dog Man!

