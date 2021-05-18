FysioVitalis - Logo Design v7

Jeroen van Eerden

monogram netherlands lifestyle sport modern logo design vivid colors brand logo physical therapy physiotherapy physics vital
FysioVitalis is specialized physiotherapy and lifestyle improvement studio in the Netherlands.

About this concept:
I tried to find a way to use two arrows that creatively form the letters F and V into a monogram. The flow of these lines represents energy and speed and brings back positive vibes with a focus on healthy and a fun lifestyle.

The problem with the previous concept was that it also looked a bit like the letter M, which could confuse some of their users and audience.

Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential. All the feedback is welcome at this stage.

