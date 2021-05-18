Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Orinta

SunBurnt Sticker Design

Orinta
Orinta
  • Save
SunBurnt Sticker Design branding graphic designer illustration design illustrate sticker illustrator illustration branding package branding concept label designer label design brand identity branding agency brand design branding project branding process sticker art sticker design stickers
Download color palette

The design process of the lovely SunBurnt brand is flowing smoothly - starting from the basics of the logo, color palette to packaging and all the small details. Even the smallest things make a difference - SunBurnt stickers are individually designed and tailored to fit the brand's visuals.

Orinta
Orinta

More by Orinta

View profile
    • Like