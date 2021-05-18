Marcos Abdallah

Unicef - Eating Habits

strawberry orange cheese basil apple food eating unicef nutrition fruits veggies illustration editorial illustration texture vintage retro kids fun
Part 2/2 of illustrations done for an Unicef Brazil campaign about nutrition for kids and good eating habits.

Unfortunately the campaign was delayed due to the situation Brazil is going through right now (due to the uncontrolled covid situation thousands of families are in famine. There's no sense in talking about good eating habits if you're struggling just to get ANYTHING to eat)

