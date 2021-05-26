Ilya Boyko

Mouse Man

Mouse Man mutant dangerous hero fighter fight mouse monster characterdesign illustration character
Remaking child drawings. Part 4.

It seems that the influence of the Biker Mice from Mars cartoon is obvious 🙃 My character even wears the same mask as Vinnie’s.

I liked this guy as well as the Dog Man, and in my idea, he was the leader of the good team.

