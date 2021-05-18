Unicef - Eating Habits

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part 1/2 of illustrations done for an Unicef Brazil campaign about nutrition for kids and good eating habits.
Unfortunately the campaign was delayed due to the situation Brazil is going through right now (due to the uncontrolled covid situation thousands of families are in famine. There's no sense in talking about good eating habits if you're struggling just to get ANYTHING to eat)