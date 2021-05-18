Shopping Cart

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello, guys!
I've been away to come back to you with this shot of mobile shopping App I have been working on. This App intends to help customers to consolidate their carts from different online stores into one parcel =) Convenient. isn't it?
Posted on May 18, 2021
