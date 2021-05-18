Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Berbel

Netflix – Concept Feature

Victor Berbel
Victor Berbel
Netflix – Concept Feature netflix and chill darkui netflix aftereffects ux app concept design ui
The case study of the concept feature to create playlists on Netflix is done.
You can check on Behance or my website.

https://www.victorberbel.work/netflix
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119663479/Netflix-Playlist

Posted on May 18, 2021
Victor Berbel
Victor Berbel
Designer focused on UI/UX and Icon Design. ✌️🍕
