Chinese Restaurant Website

Take a look at bright and creative web design for the Chinese restaurant: catchy colors, original typography, mixed trendy graphics of different types, and smooth motion make the web presence impressive and emotional from the first seconds. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.
