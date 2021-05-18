DAY 35

First, create a world in your mind, then it will be easy to illustrate characters from that environment. It is a way of effortless creation.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:

www.markrise.art

Vector Character Design From The Future, Minimal Illustration Art