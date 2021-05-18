Russ Martin

Inspired by the past, Designed for the future

Russ Martin
Russ Martin
  • Save
Inspired by the past, Designed for the future timeline ux ui ui-design ux responsive website typography design
Download color palette

A timeline highlighting the remarkable parts of Kazakhstan’s Silk Road history. Looking at the past, the extraordinary changes and evolution the country has seen in this industry.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Russ Martin
Russ Martin

More by Russ Martin

View profile
    • Like