flix picks

flix picks product design figma mobile design mobile app mobile
Tired of endlessly scrolling through all of your streaming services to find something that you and friends, or a partner, want to watch? Flix Picks is here to help. Select your streaming services, a genre, and connect with friends to start swiping to find a match. Like Tinder for movies.

Posted on May 18, 2021
Maker & complex problem solver.
