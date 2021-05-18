Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Physical Therapy Concussion Print Ad

Physical Therapy Concussion Print Ad branding print graphic design advertising
PT Solutions is a physical therapy organization with locations across the country that focus on athletes and sports-based treatments. Print ads were designed as part of a larger marketing strategy to build brand awareness and roll out a new Concussion Center.

Posted on May 18, 2021
