Dragon Ball Super x One Piece

Arc. Universe Survival Saga in Dragon Ball Super is very hype for all people who love Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. So I try to draw all The fighters from universe 7. The style of this artwork inspired by One Piece's drawing. Hope you like it. I'm open commission too. If you interested in my artwork, DM me!