Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DEEPA SINGH

Fabindia Intro Page

DEEPA SINGH
DEEPA SINGH
  • Save
Fabindia Intro Page app design ui
Download color palette

Hi people,
While creating the wireframe for the Fabindia company. I tried to explore the brand and came up with something which can attract the user eye and inspire them to explore the app more. Hope to get feedbacks and if a like is possible.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
DEEPA SINGH
DEEPA SINGH

More by DEEPA SINGH

View profile
    • Like