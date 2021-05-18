Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sketches in technical task for 3D architectural rendering

As for the technical aspect of the project, the house itself was modeled in SketchUp by the client and remodeled in 3ds Max by Suburbia studio. Such remodeling takes time in the beginning but saves time while the project.

Architecture: David Maguire, The DMD Group
3D visualization: Suburbia Studio

Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication

Behance | Instagram | Facebook
Contact us: info@suburbiastudio.com

