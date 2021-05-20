Lee O'Connor

Tiki Style Cocktail Menu

Me and my partner Nattie Design created this tiki-style cocktail menu for a friend Amy's birthday, commissioned to us by her sister Hayley.

Hayley provided a list of the cocktails she was making for Amy and gave me free rein to come up with illustrations for each drink. Nattie sprinkled her amazing design fairy dust over it and made it look like a proper drinks menu you'd find in a bar.

It was such a fun project to work on and I loved the way it turned out, Hayley had them printed out and they look awesome in person. It's always a pleasure to work with my amazingly talented partner Nattie. Well done us!

Posted on May 20, 2021
