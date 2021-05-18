Why we used this car in the project?

Trending designs to inspire you
Architect David Maguire informed us that the end customer of the house likes this specific car. So we used this model to tailor final renders to the preferences of the house owner.
Architecture: David Maguire, The DMD Group
3D visualization: Suburbia Studio
3D model of the car: Szymon Kubicki
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication
