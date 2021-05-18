Suburbia

Why we used this car in the project?

Why we used this car in the project?
Architect David Maguire informed us that the end customer of the house likes this specific car. So we used this model to tailor final renders to the preferences of the house owner.

Architecture: David Maguire, The DMD Group
3D visualization: Suburbia Studio
3D model of the car: Szymon Kubicki

Want to learn more about this project?
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication

