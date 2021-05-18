Trending designs to inspire you
This is hotel branding design, when i was a lead designer in hotels company.
The graphic treatment is a unique blend of form and function to reflect the feeling of the Kuta Beach, surfing and sunset.
The graphic style then becomes a color halftone throughout the surfing Traveler, beach and waves breaking onto the beach at Kuta.