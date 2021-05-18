Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wai Lun Wong

Mamaka

Wai Lun Wong
Wai Lun Wong
Mamaka hotel branding branding design
This is hotel branding design, when i was a lead designer in hotels company.

The graphic treatment is a unique blend of form and function to reflect the feeling of the Kuta Beach, surfing and sunset.

The graphic style then becomes a color halftone throughout the surfing Traveler, beach and waves breaking onto the beach at Kuta.

Posted on May 18, 2021
