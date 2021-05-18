References for matterial of Bran's Lane house

Cotswold's architecture is known for its natural "honey" colored stone elevations. One of the main requests from our customer David Maguire was to replicate the color of typical Cotswold Stone and to show it attractively on the visualization.

By highlighting this feature, every image brings together the idea of simplicity. It is visible in the materials and shapes that were used in the project.

