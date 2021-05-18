Suburbia

References for matterial of Bran's Lane house

Suburbia
Suburbia
  • Save
References for matterial of Bran's Lane house render flatdesign flat building architecture photoshop adobe photoshop 3d archviz architectural visualization
Download color palette

Cotswold's architecture is known for its natural "honey" colored stone elevations. One of the main requests from our customer David Maguire was to replicate the color of typical Cotswold Stone and to show it attractively on the visualization.

By highlighting this feature, every image brings together the idea of simplicity. It is visible in the materials and shapes that were used in the project.

Want to learn more about this project?
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication

Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Contact us: info@suburbiastudio.com

Suburbia
Suburbia

More by Suburbia

View profile
    • Like