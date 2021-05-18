Sticky Mobile | Bootstrap Mobile Kit & PWA - Site Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Sticky has been updated to the latest version of Bootstrap - Bootstrap 5.0.1 - Stable 🥳
✅ Explore Sticky - https://1.envato.market/b3O62b
The Bootstrap 4.5 version is still included in the pack!
Sticky is a multi-purpose Mobile Kit & PWA that comes with over 250 page templates, hundreds of components, amazing features and ready to use packs for:
🛍️ Commerce
💰 Finance
📝 Education
✔️ Task Management
📸 Photography
🍕 Food & Restaurant
📣 Content Pack for Blogs & News
🎈 Events Pack
💊 Medical Pack
