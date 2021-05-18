Wai Lun Wong

Sugarplum Social

Sugarplum Social branding rooftop bar branding summer style
This one of the branding design i did when i was a lead designer in hotels company.
An unforgettable experience overlooking Views of Kuta Beach, filled with good vibrations. Sugarplam Social is the Rooftop bar with pool at MAMAKA Hotels Bali.

Posted on May 18, 2021
